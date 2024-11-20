Fake food gives life to new exhibition

Japan’s famously realistic restaurant food replicas have become an art form in their own right, with a new exhibition dedicated to the craft. Looks Delicious!, at Japan House in London, showcases the intricate skill involved in shokuhin sanpuru (“food samples”) that range from bitter melon stir fry to salmon soup, while a Tokyo manufacturer offers workshops for tourists.

The replicas were introduced in the 1910s when eating out first became popular, and helped introduce diners to unfamiliar Western dishes, the South China Morning Post reported. Craftsmen spend three years learning how to make models from plastic resin before progressing to coloring. “The goal is to make them look so real that you can practically smell them,” one factory manager said.