Democratic critics of Israel are still searching for their breakthrough

When Kamala Harris lost the presidency, peace activists had hoped that Democrats might revisit their no-strings support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

On Wednesday — two weeks after her concession speech — they learned that it wasn’t going to happen.

In the Senate, efforts led by Sen. Bernie Sanders to block $20 billion in arms sales to Israel failed, with just 19 Democrats voting for at least one of his three resolutions. At the United Nations, the administration cast the only no vote — a veto — against a ceasefire resolution.

And in the House, Republicans moved toward passage of the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act. Progressive and anti-war groups warned it could empower the Trump administration to shut them down, by finding any tenuous connection to pro-Palestinian groups. Dozens of Democrats supported it anyway.

“I don’t think Trump needs this to do that,” said Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman, a Democrat supported the bill in a failed attempt to bring it up last week, and intended to support it again.

The post-election debate between Democrats, searching for the reasons why Donald Trump was able to beat them again, has focused very little on Gaza. Activists who’d advocated a protest vote against Harris claimed victory; those who had urged frustrated anti-war voters to stick with Harris said that she had lost them by not breaking with her administration’s support for arms to Israel, and not putting a Palestinian-American speaker onstage at the Democratic National Convention.

The Biden White House hasn’t reacted as they hoped. It urged senators to oppose the Sanders resolution on Wednesday; James Zogby, the co-founder of the Arab American Institute, called that intervention “disturbing and embarrassing,” and harmful to Democrats.

“Polls show that when asked if we should continue to supply weapons to Israel unconditionally or should condition future weapons shipments based on Israel’s compliance with U.S. law, an overwhelming majority of Democrats say condition, weapons, and a plurality of Republicans agree,” said Zogby, who is now running for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. “Not getting that is out of touch.”

But a majority of Senate Democrats did not support the Sanders effort, and other Democrats staked out clear positions against it. Shortly before the vote on the Sanders resolution, Arizona Rep.-elect Yassamin Ansari said in a statement that “this resolution will attempt to deprive Israel of the materials needed for deterrence and defense while also accomplishing nothing to improve the situation in Gaza,”

Ansari, the first Iranian-American ever elected to Congress, won a close primary with the support of Democratic Majority for Israel. Less than two hours after her statement, Ansari’s fellow Democratic freshmen elected her as president of their class.