COP29 struggles to crack climate finance puzzle

Money has always been the hardest part of climate diplomacy. Developing nations blame richer peers for being responsible for the lion’s share of carbon emissions and, thus, the broader climate crisis. Wealthy countries argue the trillions of dollars from government coffers demanded by the Global South just aren’t there. Attempts to pool money from other sources — China, development banks, Wall Street — are repudiated by delegates from poorer nations as an attempt to dodge responsibility for the climate crisis.

One reason an agreement is so hard, officials here in Baku say, is the broad retreat of multilateralism: The reelection of Donald Trump as US president was just the latest signal from voters that politicians worldwide lack a mandate to strike any kind of cross-border deal, especially one that involves handing any amount of money to another country. Another problem, counterintuitively, is that the energy transition is almost too successful: As more rich countries recognize the economic advantages of clean energy, climate finance risks becoming a casualty of broader zero-sum trade competition, said Juan Pablo Hoffmaister, a climate finance expert at the Environmental Defense Fund and former finance negotiator on behalf of developing countries. “We’re seeing the native instincts of industrial policy start to kick in, where there’s a feeling that helping someone else’s energy transition may put you at a disadvantage,” he said.

The strange thing about the climate finance debate is that the amount of money developing countries are asking for — $1.3 trillion is a common figure — is ultimately only about 1% of global economic output, seemingly a small price to pay to save the planet. Whatever fundraising number negotiators land on — the European Union, for its part, is pushing for $200 billion to $300 billion — two things about it will be true. One, it won’t be enough: A report last week led by London School of Economics researchers concluded that at least $2.3 trillion is needed by 2030 for climate action in developing countries, excluding China.

Two, more money is not sufficient to solve the problem. Other details under negotiation are even more important for ensuring that climate finance actually has its intended effect; even once rich countries reached an earlier $100 billion climate finance target first adopted in 2009, many developing countries complained that the money was hard to access and too often contributed to their already considerable sovereign debt burdens. Measures are needed, Hoffmaister said, to provide under-resourced governments guidance on how to apply for funds, lowering barriers for middle-income countries to access concessional lending from development banks, and setting more specific rules for how much public finance should be set aside for climate adaptation projects, as opposed to decarbonization. At the moment, none of these measures are settled, because negotiators on all sides are reluctant to agree to any one provision before others are decided.

A new version of the draft finance agreement is expected Wednesday night or Thursday, which will be one of the last chances for negotiators to make progress. Most top negotiators are scheduled to fly out of Baku on Sunday. As with many other COPs over the last three decades, an eleventh-hour breakthrough is probably the most likely outcome. “The most potent force for agreement is the prospect of not reaching one,” said Avinash Persaud, special advisor on climate change to the president of the Inter-American Development Bank. “That prospect only looms large in the final hours of the last day.”