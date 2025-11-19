View / Democrats start falling for risk-takers as their early 2028 conversation begins

Here’s a telling question: Where did the Chris Van Hollen-for-leader talk come from?

It started with the Maryland Democratic senator’s trip to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Ábrego García, wrongly deported there by the Trump administration, while other Democrats worried about the optics. It continued with Van Hollen’s invitation to an Iowa fundraiser, which charged up speculation about a presidential bid, despite his insistence that he wasn’t interested.

Then, after Democrats struck a deal to end the shutdown — a move opposed by Van Hollen, who represents hundreds of thousands of federal workers — progressive activists circulated a memo explaining why he should lead their party in the Senate.

Van Hollen denied interest in that job, too. But when he joined the liberal group Patriotic Millionaires for a rally this week, the activists introduced him as “somebody who should run for president.”

“I do want to play a very big role in terms of the future of the Democratic Party,” Van Hollen said.

That’s a booming industry. In the aftermath of the shutdown and the party’s successful off-year elections, the Democrats who’ve taken the biggest risks have seen the biggest benefits. In the very early 2028 conversation, the one Van Hollen insists he isn’t part of, this has meant a boomlet for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a surge for Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

AD

Newsom chose to push forward on a gerrymandering referendum that passed by 29 points. Khanna teamed up with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and became the Democratic face of a victory on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Both men ended up routing the Trump White House. It was a victory, said Khanna, over the “Epstein Class,” a term he picked up when he noticed how angry podcasters were getting about what the late sex trafficker and his clients had gotten away with.

“Men of extreme wealth who bought off politicians through contributions while dining with global bankers and believed the rules did not apply to them,” Khanna told Semafor, when asked how he’d define the Epstein Class. “They shafted working-class Americans and did not care about the hard work and values of forgotten Americans who built our nation.”

While Newsom scored a clean victory at the polls, Republicans’ redistricting plays have started faltering: A panel of Texas judges struck down the GOP gerrymander that Newsom initially responded to, and Indiana’s Republican governor fumbled a President Donald Trump-led effort to zap two Democratic House seats there.

AD

Khanna notched an even cleaner win on the Epstein vote, which passed 417-1. Within minutes, Republicans who jumped on the train as it was moving were baselessly arguing that Democrats had previously “refused” to release the files.

Trump and the GOP could still win the gerrymandering wars by getting the Texas ruling reversed or twisting more arms in Indiana. But Republicans lost the California and Epstein fights because their opponents embraced risks. Democrats have moved quickly from wondering how they could win again to fantasizing about where they can win.