Exclusive / US investor in Saudi soccer looks to women’s teams

The first foreign investor in a Saudi soccer team is looking to deepen his bet on sports in the country with a potential buyout of a women’s club, and hopes to take on deeper pocketed rivals by investing heavily in data analytics and infrastructure.

Ben Harburg, an American tech investor who has previously backed Airbnb and Palantir, acquired Al Kholood FC in July. He plans to take his venture-investing approach — using artificial intelligence to buy undervalued players and social media to build the club’s profile as a scrappy insurgent — to go against other Saudi clubs owned by rivals like the kingdom’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and oil producer Aramco.

“The bad news story of this club we took over was that it had nothing, no fan base, no history, no real culture around it, no infrastructure,″⁣ Harburg said in an interview. “So we can run this like a startup company.”

That will involve spending $20 to $30 million on training facilities and other infrastructure around the club, plus investments in using data to assess players. Harburg hopes that data analytics can help manage the team and identify young players to buy, boosting Al Kholood’s chances of competing against some of the world’s highest paid soccer stars.