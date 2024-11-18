UAE embraces reproductive medicine

Parked at white-collar stomping grounds across the UAE like Dubai International Financial Center and Abu Dhabi Global Market, Ovasave’s big purple coach made little effort to blend in. In a country that until recently limited access to fertility medicine, Ovasave’s openness about reproductive offerings was precisely the point.

“There is a fertility gap in this region in terms of testing, access to education, and access to care,” Torkia Mahloul, co-founder and CEO of the reproductive telehealth platform, told Semafor.

Inside, the bus was often at capacity over the course of the company’s nine-day campaign, with women getting a finger prick test — Ovasave was offering free AMH testing, a common blood test of a woman’s likely egg reserves — or talking to a clinician. “I thought I was going to have to drag people off the streets [to participate], but I barely had time to grab a lunch break,” Mahloul said.

The public interest in Ovasave’s campaign, and the conversations it started, would have been unthinkable here even five years ago, when most women had to travel abroad for fertility treatments. But more recently, the UAE has legalized surrogacy, IVF, and egg freezing for unmarried women, and Abu Dhabi’s health authority now recommends premarital genetic testing for Emirati couples to prepare for cases where assisted fertility may be needed.

The push is part of a broader, top-down effort to strengthen the domestic life sciences sector, improve quality-of-life to attract expats, and preserve the lineage of a country where foreigners outnumber nationals nearly nine to one.

Yet while the mood on the bus and across Ovasave’s campaign was typically buoyant, — with women chatting to one another as they took the AMH test — the response to their results was often anything but: More than once, some women choked back tears as the reality of a low egg count was made all too clear.