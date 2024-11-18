To resist China and Russia, Biden official urges Trump to back clean energy in Ukraine

The centerpiece of Ukraine’s pavilion at COP29 is a battered solar panel, destroyed in a missile attack on energy infrastructure near the southern city of Mykolaiv. Renewable energy systems are clearly still vulnerable to destruction. But they’re still much more secure than the country’s massive Soviet-era coal plants. The problem is paying for them. Although President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government is committed to a midcentury net zero target, progress toward it has been slowed by the war, which has scared off most foreign energy investors. Helping to underwrite Ukraine’s transition may be one of the cheapest and easiest ways for the Trump administration to continue supporting the country even as it threatens to withdraw military aid — with strategic and economic benefits for the US.

Some US companies are already making investments in Ukraine, including the nuclear technology provider Westinghouse and gas turbine manufacturer GE Vernova. But access to finance remains the biggest obstacle to rebuilding a greener energy system, said Jeff Oatham, chief sustainability officer at DTEK, Ukraine’s largest privately-owned energy company. At least until the war ends, greater public-sector finance from allied governments and development banks will be needed to derisk new investment, Oatham said.

Pyatt agreed, saying he would push Trump to solicit more congressional funding for the US International Development Finance Corporation to direct toward Ukraine’s energy sector. At COP29, the US announced a $30 million package for advanced nuclear power projects in Ukraine, and Pyatt said he is working with DTEK to find other ways for it to tap US funding. Ukraine’s energy crisis is also a business opportunity for US LNG exporters as Europe scrambles to cut its reliance on Russian gas, he said.

But the energy reconstruction task in Ukraine is so enormous that it can’t be accomplished just with international public finance, or with frozen Russian assets. More work is needed by the Zelenskyy administration to make its state-owned energy companies more transparent and to root out corruption, Pyatt said. The recent firing under questionable circumstances of the head of the country’s grid company was a step in the wrong direction. And some Ukrainian lawmakers are alarmed about the energy minister’s plan to build massive new nuclear power plants, warning that it could become a black box for corruption.

All told, Ukraine faces one of the world’s most challenging energy transitions. But it can also point the way forward for other countries. “If Ukraine can do it, anybody can,” Pyatt said. “Nobody has any excuses.”