Race for lithium to fuel green transition encounters new challenges

The global race to find new sources of lithium to fuel the green transition is encountering a multitude of roadblocks.

In Europe, plans to build the continent’s biggest lithium mine in Serbia have become politically sensitive: The European Union and the US back the project, but officials are concerned Russia may be trying to disrupt its completion.

Meanwhile, India’s ambition to become a major lithium exporter appears to have been dashed. New Delhi announced the discovery of huge reserves of the metal in 2023, but, almost two years later, nothing has happened. Efforts to auction mining concessions have twice failed due to the lack of bidders.