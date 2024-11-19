Poll: One in five Americans or fewer use ‘woke’ terms

Few Americans use the so-called “woke” terminology that Republicans ran against and that Democrats have walked away from, according to post-election polling conducted by YouGov.

Just 20% of adults said that they regularly used the term “safe space,” the most popular of the 30 terms tested last week, according to the poll shared first with Semafor. Fifty-six percent of adults said that they’d heard the term, but don’t regularly use it. Majorities said the same about the terms “white privilege” (64%), “trigger warnings” (55%), “gender non-binary” (54%), and “woke” itself.

Other terms were even less widely adopted. Just 5% said that they used “Latinx,” a term Democrats abandoned years ago but is often cited as a stand-in for unrelatable progressive language; a majority of adults said that they’d never even heard of “BIPOC,” a term for “Black, indigenous, and people of color” that progressives have used more widely over the last 10 years. (The YouGov poll of 1194 adults was conducted between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15.)

AD

“While majorities of Americans are familiar with most of the terms in our survey, very few Americans say they use them regularly, including those who voted for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris — though more Harris voters do,” said Taylor Orth, the director of survey data journalism at YouGov. “We also observed some differences in familiarity based on age, education, and race, but within all groups, regular usage of these terms is rare.”

Use of these terms was mostly concentrated among Democrats, with few Republicans saying they used or had heard of words popular on the left. Republicans said that they most frequently used the terms “woke” (17%) and “safe space” (17%), both of which have been used by conservatives to mock liberals for years; a 2019 documentary about comedians trying to convince college students to be less sensitive was titled “No Safe Spaces.”