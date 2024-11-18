G20 summit opens in Brazil, as global diplomatic tensions run high

The G20 summit opens in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, but its agenda will be dominated more by who is not in attendance than who is.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s impending return to office, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and ongoing climate negotiations at COP29 in Baku top the issues being discussed.

Yet the bloc’s members “have never appeared further apart, or less conversant in the same language,” Politico said. The host’s own decision to hew closer to Beijing and Moscow — as well as the Brazilian first lady’s use of an expletive against Trump backer Elon Musk on the eve of the summit — have also undermined its ambitions to place itself “at the center of the world,” Le Monde said.