Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster for glitches: “Really pisses me off”

In her first statement since the ticketing debacle — which led Ticketmaster to cancel the public sale of the remaining tickets to The Eras Tour — Swift said she's not making excuses for Ticketmaster because the company assured her team that they could handle a surge in demand.

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to watch mistakes happen with no recourse," Swift wrote, without directly mentioning Ticketmaster.