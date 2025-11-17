Events Email Briefings
UAE to build drones with Anduril as US partner

Nov 17, 2025, 8:06am EST
An Anduril jet drone. Anduril/Handout via Reuters.

UAE defense conglomerate EDGE Group is investing $200 million in a new drone manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, in a joint venture with US-based Anduril.

Their first product will be a hover-to-cruise drone called Omen, which should be in production by the end of 2028. Omen will be aimed at both military and commercial customers, with potential uses including surveillance, logistics deliveries, and communications relay. The partners say they plan to codevelop other systems for customers in the Gulf and beyond, with US orders fulfilled from Anduril’s Arsenal-1 facility in Ohio.

EDGE has previously signed partnerships with companies from Brazil, Italy, and Türkiye. This is its biggest deal to date with a US company.

Dominic Dudley
