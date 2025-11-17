Emirates places $38B Boeing order in bet on long-haul travel

The world’s biggest long-haul carrier just made a jumbo order. Emirates said it would buy $38 billion worth of Boeing 777-9 aircraft, and 130 GE Aerospace GE9X engines that power the jets. The deal, announced at the biennial Dubai Airshow, will boost Emirates’ order book to 367 Airbus and Boeing planes. “This is a massive long-term commitment to US aerospace manufacturing, generating support for hundreds of thousands of high-value manufacturing jobs in the US,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and CEO of Emirates, said on Monday. The company expects to receive Boeing aircraft up to 2038.

Emirates had a record pre-tax profit of $3.3 billion for the first half of its fiscal year as more passengers paid for premium cabins. The Dubai carrier expects revenue to grow as more Airbus A350 jets join its fleet this year.