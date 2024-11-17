UN pushes G20 on climate agreement as COP29 talks stall

With climate diplomats nowhere near a deal on climate financing at COP29 in Baku, the United Nations is urging leaders of the G20 alliance to come up with their own agreement at their meeting this week in Brazil.

“Climate impacts are already ripping shreds out of every G20 economy, wrecking lives, pummelling supply chains and food prices, and fanning inflation,” warned UN climate chief Simon Stiel. “Without rapid cuts in emissions, no G20 economy will be spared from climate-driven economic carnage.”

The G20 accounts for about 85% of the global economy and around 75% of emissions; when it comes to climate financing, the South China Morning Post wrote, they are perceived as “holding the purse strings,” particularly over funding for developing countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions.