Heat pumps come to the rescue in Europe's energy crisis

Slough, England — Faced with the worst energy crisis in recent history, the United Kingdom and Europeans are turning in droves to a technology that has been around for decades: the humble heat pump. But even as sales have surged, they are running into a basic problem: not enough people know how to install them.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the resulting skyrocketing costs in energy, and an avalanche of subsidies, have spurred homeowners across Europe to buy heat pumps for their energy needs as a lower-cost alternative to natural gas boilers to heat their water and home

Europe is expected to reach a total of 45 million residential heat pump installations by 2030, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. The device will play a key role in the European Commission’s approximately $550 billion plan to overhaul its electricity grid. Meanwhile, the U.K. is set to ban gas boilers in newly built homes from 2025.

That’s presented new opportunities for companies like Octopus Energy, a disruptive U.K. utility based in the town of Slough, where the British version of The Office was set. Partly on the back of its heat pump program, Octopus has vaulted from an also-ran to the U.K.’s third-largest electricity supplier, with 4.9 million customers after a recent acquisition.

To tackle a shortage of people who know how to install the devices, Octopus has built full-sized replicas of two typical U.K. homes. They are used to train 1,000 people a year to keep up with the boom. Most of them previously installed gas boilers.

“We have to get this right,” said John Szymik, CEO of Octopus, gesturing towards the two model homes. “Net zero is not possible without decarbonizing heating, which is as big a problem in the U.K. as transportation. There isn’t a bigger opportunity to make a genuine difference from an engineering perspective.”

Government incentive payments to homeowners are making heat pumps more than competitive with gas boilers, with close to three-quarters of the purchase subsidized for some U.K. buyers. Peter Konowalczyk, an Octopus physicist overseeing research and development, estimates there are up to 1.8 million potential installs annually just targeting those with gas boilers reaching replacement age.