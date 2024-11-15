US manufacturing is at risk from Trump, climate official warns

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tim McDonnell: John Podesta, the top US representative at COP29, told reporters this week that the election outcome was “obviously bitterly disappointing” and that other countries are getting frustrated by the in-and-out nature of US climate action. How do you maintain trust with the other people at this conference?

Ali Zaidi: The US has been able to build up a great deal of credibility over the last four years because of our efforts. A second aspect of this is you’ve got one of the largest emitters in the world with a very robust civil society, with states and local governments that regularly show up in dialogues like this one, and a private sector that has spotted the massive economic opportunity embedded in climate action.

So you think the US is still credible even though most likely it will have pulled out of the Paris Agreement by the time of next year’s COP?

I don’t want to sugar-coat the fact that we will likely have a federal government that is not interested in engaging in this dialogue, let alone in leading on it. That’s deeply problematic, and it comes to the detriment of US business interests and US workers. But I fully expect US civil society, states, and our private sector to show up in Brazil. It would be economic malpractice not to show up when the rules are being written.

Is that part of your work here in Baku, to kind of oversee the buildup of that coalition between US sub-national groups and other countries?

Other countries are very eager to grab the baton. Climate change is not going to pause because of an election in the US. The race to lead the global clean energy sector is not going to pause because the US decided that it didn’t want to put its full weight behind winning. But inherent in the structure of President Biden’s climate strategy was the federal government coming in as the booster on a rocket, which is the private sector. And in a lot of sectors we have achieved escape velocity, and the private sector will continue to carry us in the right direction.

Looking at the next four years, which areas are you most concerned about?

We’re at a fragile inflection point in American manufacturing. We have started to write a comeback story, but that comeback could get cut short if Washington pulls the plug on American manufacturing. But are we going to see this transformation through, or are we going to leave an unfinished picture? That keeps me up at night. The second place is the agricultural sector. We have been able to reach 80,000 farmers and ranchers with the promise of climate-smart agriculture, and they now have a new [carbon] revenue stream on their books that rewards them for the benefits they’re delivering to the market and the environment. But what was indicated in the House-passed farm bill this year is to pull the rug out.

The third area I’m anxious about is you have the whole world now racing towards an understanding on the embodied carbon in materials. The European carbon border adjustment comes online in 2026. If the US does not lean into that, our steel, aluminum, cement and other heavy industries will get left behind, and that’s deeply problematic. I’m also nervous about communities that need the federal government to respond to impacts we’re seeing from climate change, whether it’s the flood risk, hurricanes, wildfires, or extreme heat. They don’t have the luxury of deciding whether they believe in climate change or not.

What’s on your to-do list for the rest of the term?

Our goal is to make sure that all of our investment agenda gets into the economic bloodstream. Nine out of every $10 in our investment agenda, on the grant side, has hit the road. We want to make sure the rest of it gets there.

Are we going to get final rules for the 45V hydrogen tax credit?

Whether it’s hydrogen or our tech-neutral tax credits, we will be able to get additional clarity and clarification into the market. The goal here is to lay out the regulatory certainty that facilitates capital formation.

Were there any climate goals that you feel after four years you didn’t get to accomplish?

The work on climate change is not done until we’ve achieved net zero emissions economy-wide. It’s really that simple. So it’s a multidecade effort that involves everybody. But we’ve shifted the paradigm on climate from one that was predicated on sacrifice, to one that’s very clearly about economic opportunity, and if we stay there, we’ll get all the way to net zero.