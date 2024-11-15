Poll: Undecided voters went for Trump, tagged Harris with left positions

Late-deciding voters broke for Donald Trump last week and associated Kamala Harris with some unpopular progressive policies, according to polling by the Democratic firm Blueprint, first provided to Semafor.

In a survey of 3,262 voters, conducted in the 48 hours after the election, those who were undecided at some point in the race broke for Trump by a 52-38 margin. Trump handily won voters who made up their minds in the race’s final days; Harris won swing voters who made up their mind months earlier, when she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Blueprint, whose data showed throughout the year that Harris’s economic message tested best with winnable voters, found that she was dragged down by voter perceptions on immigration and cultural issues.

AD

Seventy-seven percent of swing voters who chose Trump said that Harris was not doing enough to fix a “border crisis,” 73% said that she supported “immigrants more than American citizens,” and 73% said she wanted to “take money from hard-working Americans and give it to immigrants.” Eighty-three percent said that Harris would use taxpayer dollars “to pay for transgender surgeries for undocumented immigrants,” suggesting that the Trump campaign’s focus on these topics broke through.

“These misalignments persisted despite the Harris campaign’s messaging, showing how sweepingly the Republican narrative on Harris’s positions took hold and shaped the lens of these voters,” Blueprint lead pollster Evan Roth Smith said. “This, in turn, created the impression for too many swing voters that Democrats hold the most extreme possible version of left-of-center positions and would enforce them through policy.”