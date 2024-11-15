New Delhi shuts down primary schools as smog worsens

India shut down primary schools in its capital Thursday as smog worsened over New Delhi. The air pollution was so bad that flights were diverted and views of the Taj Mahal obstructed.

New Delhi officially passed Pakistan’s Lahore this week to become the world’s most polluted city, due to emissions mixed with smog from nearby farms, where rice straw is burned to clear land and prepare it for the next season, The Times of India reported. Hazy skies and unhealthy air quality levels were also reported across other Southeast Asian cities, including Hanoi and Bangkok.