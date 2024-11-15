NEOM green hydrogen project on track

The massive green hydrogen production facility at NEOM in Saudi Arabia is 60% complete and on track to begin production in December 2026, the facility’s CEO Wesam Alghamdi told Semafor’s Climate & Energy Editor Tim McDonnell on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit in Baku.

The mega construction project near the Red Sea has faced a number of setbacks, most recently with the abrupt departure of its longtime CEO.

But demand for NEOM’s hydrogen offering is reportedly exceeding production capacity, driven by interest from companies like TotalEnergies and steel and shipping sectors, the head of the company that owns and is building the plant said.