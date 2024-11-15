Cigarette consumption grows in the Gulf, defying global trends

Smoking isn’t going out of fashion in the Gulf — even as vaping surges — reflecting a persistent demand for nicotine that is a global outlier.

Cigarette consumption is holding steady in Saudi Arabia and growing in the UAE, according to market research firm Euromonitor International. Sales of smokeless tobacco and vapor products are expected to more than triple by 2028, with Saudi Arabia matching Egypt, a market that dwarfs the kingdom.

A Euromonitor research analyst said demand is driven by a “strong smoking culture” and “relatively lower health awareness,” creating “opportunities for the industry” in the Middle East and Africa.

Even as habitual consumption declines globally, tourists to the UAE are driving growth in cigarette and alcohol sales. Euromonitor predicts they will see a further boost with the opening of the first casino in the Emirates in 2027.