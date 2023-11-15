Carbon removal is divided over fossil fuels

This debate is as much about moral and philosophical questions as technical and financial ones.

One of the biggest obstacles to expanding DAC — which scientists see as essential for mopping up existing atmospheric emissions — is its cost, which today can range upward of $1,000 per ton. To bring that down, DAC entrepreneurs need to grapple with thorny questions about their own use of fossil fuel-based electricity, which may be the cheapest option in some cases. They also need to confront the most obvious way to turn captured carbon dioxide into revenue, which is to sell it to oil companies that use it to push the last drops out of wells, a process known as enhanced oil recovery. The fossil-fuel industry also has long invested in the capture and transport of carbon, is filled with key expertise, and is deep pocketed, making it a potential partner.

Some DAC startups are comfortable working alongside oil and gas majors, utilizing their existing infrastructure and cheap energy to display commercial viability and scale up while still sucking more carbon emissions out of the atmosphere than they emit. But for others, that approach is both morally compromised and a deterrent to investors.

“It’s both easy and not,” Marcus Lima, the co-founder and chief executive of DAC startup Heimdal, said of his decision for his company to use natural gas both as an energy source and in enhanced oil recovery. “You have to recognize there is a lot of emotion related to this because [fossil-fuel companies] are ultimately responsible for extracting the fuels that we use and created this problem.”

But, he said, DAC companies needed to scale quickly, and should not be “holding ourselves to these ridiculous standards that make things uneconomic and make them happen slow.” He continued: “As long as we do it responsibly, making sure that we are in line with that mission of maximizing net tons of CO2 being removed as quickly as possible, I think we should use all means available to us.”

Yet as he noted, the argument is far from straightforward. For one, some investors do not want to put money into projects that benefit oil and gas companies in any way — whether as customers, suppliers, or partners — or do not want to be party to enhanced oil recovery, worried that such efforts prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Heirloom uses renewable electricity and avoids the oil market by selling top-dollar carbon removal credits to companies like Microsoft. The company’s head of climate policy Vikrum Aiyer also noted that its refusal to work on enhanced oil recovery, accept fossil fuels investment or board representation, or subsidize its technology with fossil fuel revenues helped with recruitment and with winning over local communities where it aims to build its facilities.

Still, Aiyer told me that Heirloom would consider “partnerships on the workforce side” involving companies with geological, logistical, or carbon-storage expertise: “The same folks who are very savvy at pulling things from under the ground are probably pretty darn good at putting things back into it.”

Ultimately, the viability of higher-cost, oil-avoiding DAC ventures will depend on the availability of enough deep-pocketed carbon-credit buyers to keep the industry growing while it reaches the necessary scale to compete on cost with the likes of Occidental.