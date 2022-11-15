Russia attacks Kyiv after Zelenskyy's address to G20

The Kyiv Independent reported that at least two apartment buildings in the city were hit by missiles, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Lviv and Kharkiv are also under attack, local media reported, and power outages have been recorded. At least 11 of Ukraine's 24 regions were reportedly hit by missiles Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed delegates at the Group of 20 summit earlier Tuesday, referring to it repeatedly as the “G19" as a snub to Russia.

On Twitter, his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, linked the fresh attack on Kyiv to Zelenskyy’s "powerful" speech. “Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Yermak wrote.

Earlier Thursday, G20 leaders drafted a declaration largely condemning the war in Ukraine, its humanitarian fallout, and the impact it has had on global food supplies.

Russia has criticized the declaration as "politicization."