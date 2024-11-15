Challenges with global climate financing overshadow COP29

As climate diplomats gather in Baku for this year’s UN COP29 climate conference, the question of who pays, and how much, for climate change is at the fore.

Developing countries — which also tend to be the most susceptible to climate change and extreme weather — are pushing for developed countries to pool together $1 trillion a year for a UN climate fund to help these smaller economies adapt. Experts say that while there has been some progress in the last decade, financing levels are still far below the amount needed — and not everyone is paying their fair share.