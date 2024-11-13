Non-MAGA Republicans praise Trump’s first cabinet picks

Mike Pence and Paul Ryan praised Donald Trump’s first cabinet picks on Tuesday, telling an audience of skeptical conservatives that they were hopeful about a second term.

“I am very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect,” former Vice President Pence said at The Dispatch summit. “These are all conservative men and women who will serve the country well.”

Ex-Speaker Ryan, who like Pence never endorsed Trump, praised the reported choice of Marco Rubio for secretary of state, and urged Trump to attack long-term spending.

Trump’s staffing frenzy continued late Tuesday, as he announced plans to tap Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon; former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe to be CIA director; Republican lawyer Bill McGinley to be his White House counsel; and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a push to eliminate regulations and restructure government agencies.