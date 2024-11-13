Events Newsletters
Non-MAGA Republicans praise Trump’s first cabinet picks

David Weigel
David Weigel
Nov 13, 2024, 7:49am EST
politics
Donald Trump
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Mike Pence and Paul Ryan praised Donald Trump’s first cabinet picks on Tuesday, telling an audience of skeptical conservatives that they were hopeful about a second term.

“I am very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect,” former Vice President Pence said at The Dispatch summit. “These are all conservative men and women who will serve the country well.”

Ex-Speaker Ryan, who like Pence never endorsed Trump, praised the reported choice of Marco Rubio for secretary of state, and urged Trump to attack long-term spending.

Trump’s staffing frenzy continued late Tuesday, as he announced plans to tap Fox News host Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon; former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe to be CIA director; Republican lawyer Bill McGinley to be his White House counsel; and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a push to eliminate regulations and restructure government agencies.

