Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Qatar earmarks $1B for Japan buyouts

Nov 12, 2025, 8:19am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
QIA’s Mohammed Al-Sowaidi and ORIX’s Makoto Inoue
QIA’s Mohammed Al-Sowaidi and ORIX’s Makoto Inoue. Courtesy of QIA.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund launched a $2.5 billion Japan-focused private equity fund with ORIX, a giant Japanese financial services firm, in a move highlighting rising investor interest in Japanese buyouts.

Qatar Investment Authority is joining firms like Blackstone and KKR in looking to put more cash into Japan as governance reforms and aging business owners looking for successors spark a wave of deals.

The QIA will contribute 40% of the capital for the fund and ORIX the rest. It will target deals for companies worth at least $200 million.

Japan appears increasingly attractive for Gulf countries looking for investment opportunities and partners to invest in their own economies. It’s a major buyer of Qatari gas and Saudi oil, and next month the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will take its flagship investment conference to Tokyo for the first time. The fund has doubled investments in the country since 2021.

Matthew Martin
AD