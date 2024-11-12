Saudi Arabian megacity Neom replaces its CEO

The longtime CEO of Saudi Arabia’s futuristic megacity Neom abruptly left his post, the latest setback for the world’s largest construction project.

The departure of Nadhmi al-Nasr, who had led the project since 2018 and reportedly had an aggressive leadership style, marks a major shakeup at Neom, which is a showpiece of Riyadh’s ambition to diversify its economy and become a tourism and entertainment destination.

Plans for Neom include a floating industrial city and alpine resort, but it has faced challenges in the last year including budget challenges, delays, and reports of worker deaths.

The news of Nasr’s exit came hours after Neom announced it had chosen architects for its most high-profile element, a pair of 105-mile-wide parallel skyscrapers.