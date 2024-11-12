Adam Neumann has a $293 million Saudi real estate venture

Saudi Arabia needs to build more than 100,000 homes a year until 2030 to meet demand, and entrants like Flow can help bridge that gap. The units that Flow is offering appeal to both middle- and high-income foreign workers as well as younger Saudis entering the workforce.

Villas are typically the standard residences. Apartment living has historically been looked down upon in the country, reflected in the absence of swanky apartment complexes that dot other Gulf cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Saudi men and women also typically leave their parents’ homes only after they marry — a phenomenon that is slowly changing with the relaxing of social norms over the past seven years, especially as young professionals take on higher-paying jobs.