Major Gulf energy companies continue LNG expansion into shipbuilding industry

Rising Gulf supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) and chemicals are fueling demand for Asian-built ships. ADNOC Logistics & Services said it signed $4.4 billion in contracts to boost its fleet this year, its CEO said at energy conference ADIPEC. Orders include 10 LNG carriers from South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard and Hanwha Ocean Shipyard, as well as nine ethane and four ammonia tankers from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy — one of the world’s top LNG producers — awarded China State Shipbuilding Corp. a contract for six giant LNG carriers in September, raising its total order to $8 billion. Last week, it inaugurated four LNG vessels built by Samsung and Hanwha Ocean, part of its 128-vessel expansion program to support Qatar’s plan to boost LNG output by 85% by 2030.