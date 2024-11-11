Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Kuwait limits foreign property ownership

Sarah Dadouch
Sarah Dadouch
Nov 11, 2024, 12:22pm EST
gulfMiddle East
Kuwait City
Cajetan Barretto/File Photo/Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Kuwait is tightening property ownership rules for non-Gulf Arabs while expanding rights for Gulf Cooperation Council citizens, as it grapples with the region’s least affordable housing market.

The new regulations impose strict conditions on non-GCC buyers: They must live in Kuwait for 10 years before purchasing a house, have a clean criminal record, and obtain approval from the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers. Heirs inheriting property must sell within a year unless granted an exemption.

Former Kuwaitis, non-Arabs, and stateless individuals — known as “Bidoon” in Kuwait — can’t buy property, in contrast to other Gulf countries, which have been luring foreign investors to their real estate markets.

A chart showing the property price to income ratio in major Gulf cities.
AD
AD