Technology fuels rise of parking fines in Dubai

If it feels like parking fines — and other traffic violations — are being issued faster in Dubai, there’s data to back it up.

The city’s publicly listed operators are making a fortune from penalties: Parkin, the parking monopoly, boosted enforcement citations by 63% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier. So even with parking transactions flat year-on-year, the company earned more revenue thanks to higher fees and a surge in fines, which now account for 29% of total income.

Technology is fueling the rise in enforcement. Enhanced scanners mounted on inspection vehicles swept nearly 10 million license plates in the quarter, more than double the previous year.

And while traffic violations haven’t been privatized, Dubai’s new traffic cameras are likely generating predictable incomes that would attract investors. They can now detect and fine drivers for not wearing seatbelts or using phones, even through tinted windows.