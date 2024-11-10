COP29 set to begin in Azerbaijan, but odds of any major climate agreement remain slim

The COP29 climate conference opens Monday in Azerbaijan under a cloud. In the days before the summit, multiple world leaders have pulled out from attending and reporting emerged of recordings that appeared to show its chief executive touting the potential for fossil fuel deals at the conference. Meanwhile, many officials also fear that the reelection of Donald Trump to the US presidency will derail the climate funding talks many had hoped would take place.

The aim of this year’s talks is to establish a new climate financing target, but there are disagreements over who should pay and how much — particularly, whether the US and other developed nations should finance other, smaller economies’ green transition, which may be further complicated by the incoming Trump administration.

Some have called on the UK, whose prime minister is among the few major western leaders still expected to attend the talks, to assume a greater leadership role in global climate efforts, The Independent reported, as US influence recedes.

AD

“The world is moving on,” one climate researcher said, adding, “The US has never been a great team player at COPs.”