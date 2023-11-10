Australia offers visas to Tuvalu residents displaced by climate change

Jenna Moon /

Australia will offer residency to people in Tuvalu displaced by climate change.

Up to 280 Tuvaluans from the South Pacific island nation, home to 11,200 people, will be able to migrate to Australia each year under a new visa that gives them the right to live, work, and study in the country.

Tuvalu has long called for action as one of the world’s most at-risk nations from rising sea levels and climate change: The World Bank and the United Nations have warned it could face total depopulation.