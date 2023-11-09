China fumes as Taiwan woos the Baltics

Diego Mendoza /

Europe’s small Baltic states are becoming an increasingly important geopolitical epicenter for an island more than 5,000 miles away: Taiwan.

Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, is visiting Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania this week in an effort to bolster bilateral ties with regional lawmakers, two years after Taipei opened a de-facto embassy in Vilnius, and just one week after Estonia gave permission for one to open in Tallinn.

While Wu is not meeting with any government leaders, Beijing is fuming at the prospect of the Baltic states delegitimizing their one-China commitment, with China’s ambassador to Estonia threatening to leave the country should Taipei and Tallinn advance any diplomatic ties.