Global leaders condemn attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam

Global leaders condemned the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam on Thursday night, with Dutch authorities saying the “hit-and-run” riots were motivated by antisemitism.

Five people were hospitalized, and later discharged, and 62 arrested following the soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams. The Israeli government said 10 Israelis had been injured.

Amsterdam’s mayor referred to the violence as a “black night and dark day” reminiscent of Nazi-era pogroms, while Israel’s Prime Minister said it “views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity.” Israel’s foreign minister has left for “an urgent diplomatic trip” to the Netherlands.