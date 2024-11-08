Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon falls to lowest level in nine years

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon dropped to its lowest level in nearly a decade over the past year, officials said Wednesday, in a win for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva who campaigned on promises of reversing the anti-climate policies of his predecessor.

The rate of deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest fell 30.6% year-on-year in the 12 months to July, officials said, the lowest level since 2015. The Amazon is crucial to protecting the planet from the effects of climate change because of the amount of carbon dioxide its trees absorb.

However, critics say Lula has failed to deliver on many of his environmental promises and has supported initiatives detrimental to the Amazon’s health, according to the Associated Press, such as building new highways and oil drilling at the mouth of the Amazon river.

With the reelection of US President Donald Trump, the world is now looking to Lula as a foil to an expected climate-unfriendly administration in the US — but Trump’s return could galvanize former president Jair Bolsonaro’s growing right-wing movement.