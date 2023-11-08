Humanity’s fight against two of its deadliest diseases is faltering

The world is enduring a tough fight against infectious diseases.

Tuberculosis, which is preventable and can be cured, has reclaimed its title as the world’s leading cause of infectious-disease deaths after COVID-19 reigned for a brief period of time.

Meanwhile, a successful George W. Bush-era program to eradicate the global HIV epidemic is under threat, as the U.S. Congress has yet to reauthorize funding.