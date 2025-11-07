Exclusive / Abu Dhabi’s XRG still interested in Australian gas exporter Santos

XRG, the global investment arm of Abu Dhabi-owned energy company ADNOC, is taking a never-say-never approach to Santos, the Australian gas supplier it attempted to acquire for $18.7 billion before walking away in September after protracted negotiations.

A person with direct knowledge of the talks told Semafor that XRG executives “still like the company” and haven’t ruled out revisiting the deal. The bid — Santos’ third under CEO Kevin Gallagher — fell apart after the Adelaide company “negotiated too hard,” the person said.

Santos, seen as a critical link to the growing Asia Pacific gas market, has faced turbulence since the failed takeover.

Its chief financial officer resigned last month after only a year in the role. In hindsight, XRG is glad to have stepped away and watched the “soap opera” play out, the person said. For now, both sides “need a break,” they added.

A spokesperson for XRG declined to comment.