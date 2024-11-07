China claims trade barriers threaten green transition

China and other developing nations said that trade restrictions were contributing to rising global emissions, a move that comes in response to the European Union’s recent decision to impose import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The Chinese delegation to COP29 requested that the climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan from next week include talks on “unilateral restrictive trade measures,” according to a copy of the submission seen by The New York Times.

AD

“Concerning trends towards unilateralism, trade protectionism and the fragmentation of international cooperation jeopardizes trust and, consequently, ambitious climate action,” it read.