Air pollution engulfs parts of Pakistan and India, prompting call for ‘smog diplomacy’

Air pollution hit the highest ever recorded in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city on Sunday, prompting the government to close all primary schools, and encourage workers to stay home.

Residents of the city described a “thick” smog that made breathing “exhausting,” according to the New York Times, with a high risk of serious heart and lung conditions at such levels. Already, the World Bank reported that air pollution reduces the average life expectancy of Pakistanis by 4.3 years.

AD

Crop burning by farmers in northern India and Pakistan usually results in poor air quality by October and November, however this year, the levels have been especially alarming. Northern Indian cities are also experiencing severe air pollution, with New Delhi reporting the second-highest levels of any city globally on Thursday.