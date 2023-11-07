Reid Hoffman-funded group: Biden’s jobs message isn’t working

Blueprint, a new Democratic strategy group funded by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, is out with its first polling — a warning that President Biden’s focus on “jobs” is getting him nowhere.

A YouGov survey of 1,063 registered voters, taken from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 and shared exclusively with Semafor, found that the “top priority” for nearly two-thirds of them — 64% — was lower “prices on goods, services, and gas.” While 43% thought Biden was “most focused” on jobs, 49% thought Donald Trump’s top priority was bringing down “prices on goods, services, and gas.” Just 7% considered “jobs” more important than prices.

In a memo, the group warned that Biden was getting little credit for some of his more centrist policies, which had yet to break through to public consciousness. Few voters were aware that oil and gas production had increased during Biden’s presidency; almost all knew he had attempted to cancel student loan debt. Forty-two percent considered the president to be “much too liberal,” comparable to the 41% who considered Trump to be “much too conservative.”

“We are staring down the very real possibility of Democratic defeat,” said Evan Roth Smith of Slingshot Strategies, who oversaw the Blueprint/YouGov poll. “How can the president be losing independent voters? They’re aware of his most ideological accomplishments, and they don’t think about the rest.”

The polling also underscored the difficulty in getting more economic-focused arguments to stick. Just over half of voters said they had heard that inflation had fallen from 8.3% to 3.2% since 2021, for example. But by a 24-point margin, voters said they did not believe that inflation had fallen that far.

Hoffman’s Investing in U.S. fund has distributed tens of millions of dollars to Democratic Party-aligned groups, working on everything from data-gathering to voter turnout to a tech startup that seeded fake news during the 2017 U.S. Senate election in Alabama. (He apologized for that.) Blueprint, which was formed over the summer and has a 10-person team, has a different goal: Gathering data that can convince Democrats to change their messaging.