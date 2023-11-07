India’s state elections will be a popularity test for Modi

Karina Tsui /

Millions in India have begun voting in local elections in two out of five key states on Tuesday — a political test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is eyeing a third term as the country’s leader in next year’s national elections.

Voting kicked off in the northeastern state of Mizoram and central state of Chhattisgarh, where India’s opposition Congress party holds power. Elections will then begin in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Nov. 17, and western Rajasthan and southern Telangana on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 respectively.

Over 160 million people are eligible to vote in the regional polls — a sixth of India’s total electorate. The votes will then be counted on Dec. 3 and results are expected on the same day.