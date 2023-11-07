China produces the world’s most methane. Will its reduction plan work?

Diego Mendoza /

China on Tuesday unveiled its long-awaited methane reduction plan, a major step in tackling greenhouse gas emissions for the world’s largest methane producer.

The move comes as U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, wrap up strategic talks in California.

China pledged to boost monitoring, reporting, and data transparency in an effort to reduce methane emissions. But the plan notably makes no mention of specific targets.