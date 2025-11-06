View / The Shipping News for the US is not good

A powerful nation, the 19th-century US naval historian Alfred Thayer Mahan wrote, possesses a large merchant marine fleet, a blue-water navy, and a network of naval bases.

By that maritime measure, China is pulling ahead of the US. It operates the world’s largest cargo fleets and the biggest navy, and its state enterprises have invested in dozens of ports worldwide. But Beijing’s ambitions don’t stop there: China does not border the Arctic, but its icebreakers are exploring new trade routes through the melting ice cap, while Chinese expeditionary ships scour the Pacific seabed for mineral-rich nodules — a prize potentially worth trillions of dollars.

To counter all this, US President Donald Trump wants “more ships faster.”

If only it was that easy.

Last year, US shipyards built just five oceangoing vessels. China built as many as 1,700, with its largest state-owned shipbuilder producing more vessels by tonnage than the US has built in all the years since World War II combined.

Set alongside this challenge to US national security, China’s threat to choke off the supply of rare earths — the issue that forced Trump to back away from tariffs and agree to a trade truce with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week — looks readily manageable: Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, told the Financial Times he believes the US can build an alternative rare earths supply chain in 12-24 months.

In fact, the greater danger for Washington is that China, sensing US weakness, will start weaponizing its other industrial strengths.

For almost a decade, Xi has been establishing Chinese chokeholds on critical industrial inputs that include active pharmaceutical ingredients, semiconductors, batteries, and medical imaging components. Dinny McMahon, the head of markets research at Trivium, a China advisory firm, says Xi’s strategy has been so successful that “almost any manufactured good you buy, no matter where it comes from, has some exposure to Chinese supply chains.”

In the maritime domain, China now accounts for more than half of global shipbuilding. The US: 0.2%. There are eight Chinese ports in the global top 25; the US has none. While this is perhaps not surprising — trade is a much smaller component of US GDP than China’s — American ports are also far less efficient than their Chinese counterparts; China produces about 95% of all shipping containers, and has cornered the global market in ship-to-shore cranes.