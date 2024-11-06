Russia debates whether a second Trump administration will favor Moscow

As the news of Donald Trump’s return to the White House sinks in across the world, Russia has, so far, largely expressed muted caution. Even so, a handful of lawmakers and officials have tentatively raised the possibility of a thawing in Washington’s relationship with Moscow, and in turn, an end to the Ukraine war on Russia’s terms.

“We have repeatedly said that the US is able to contribute to the end of this conflict. This cannot be done overnight, but... the US is capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy. Will this happen, and if so, how... we will see after January,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said Wednesday after Trump was declared the victor in the election. Peskov caveated, however, that the US remains “an unfriendly country.”

AD

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was more celebratory: “Kamala Harris was right when she quoted Psalm 30:5: ‘Weeping may remain in the night, but joy comes in the morning,’” she wrote on Telegram. “Hallelujah, I would add for myself.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in, saying that Trump’s victory is “useful for us,” before stressing that an anti-Russia consensus persists in Washington. “As a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on… idiotic allies, stupid charity projects and voracious international organizations.”