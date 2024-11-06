Actis, Fortescue JV could ship Oman green hydrogen by 2030

General Atlantic’s sustainable infrastructure arm Actis and its partner Fortescue could begin construction of their first green hydrogen project in Oman within 18 months and ship initial cargo by 2030, a top Actis executive told Semafor.

The two firms won the right to develop the plant in April, choosing Oman after considering opportunities in Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco — as well as farther afield in Australia, Chile, and China — according to Lucy Heintz, an Actis partner and the company’s head of energy infrastructure.

What made Oman attractive — in addition to natural resources — was a “government that wants to do business,” Heintz said. The total cost of the project will be “several billion dollars,” and could include up to 4.5 gigawatts of renewable wind and solar power. Green hydrogen could ultimately comprise around 10% of Actis’s portfolio, she said.