Bahrain to accelerate biotech sector with SandboxAQ deal

Bahrain plans to develop $1 billion in biotech assets over the next three years, taking a dramatic shortcut that may be possible thanks to a new partnership with SandboxAQ, the US firm that uses artificial intelligence and quantum techniques to accelerate drug discovery.
The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat licensed SandboxAQ’s software to simulate biological and chemical processes, with the aim of identifying new drugs and developing therapeutics. The initiative is part of Bahrain’s push to diversify its economy beyond oil, financial services, and tourism.
Developing a biotech sector typically takes three to four decades, from hiring scientists to making viable medicines that go through an exhaustive trial-and-error process that plagues drug development, SandboxAQ’s chief executive officer Jack Hidary said in an interview.
“The majority of all intellectual property of biotech, all the medicines and patents, are owned by six countries. It’s our contention that with this kind of software we can democratize” the industry, Hidary told Semafor. “We can take it from just six countries to 30, 40 countries. And Bahrain is the first example.”
SandboxAQ — spun out of Alphabet in 2022 and is backed by investors such as T. Rowe Price, Eric Schmidt, and the CIA’s venture capital firm — has created software currently used in the biopharma, materials, and cybersecurity industries. Its quantitative models differ from the large language models that power chatbots, because they’re trained on physics, chemistry, and biology, not text or images, Hidary said. This allows the platform to simulate molecular behavior with high precision, he added.
Hidary, like many executives from the US and Europe, has been on a tour of the region, attending the finance and tech heavy Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh last week and the global energy gathering ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi this week. The Gulf’s growth industries are all deploying AI to boost productivity, and in the case of Bahrain, start entire sectors from scratch.
SandboxAQ positions itself as the platform that can deliver on “quantitative” tasks, which Hidary said makes up 80% of global output. By focusing compute on the most productive, and profitable, industries, Hidary expects the platform can scale globally as a service to companies while steering clear of developing its own drugs, materials, or consumer-focused products. The company employs more than 200 scientists and engineers and has raised about $950 million so far.
Mumtalakat, one of the region’s smaller sovereign wealth funds, has invested in more than 50 companies operating in education, manufacturing, and real estate. Its partnership with SandboxAQ aims to unlock a “new era of innovation in the health sector and economic growth in the kingdom,” its CEO said in a statement.