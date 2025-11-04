Saudi Arabia’s state oil company reports surprise $28B profit

Saudi Aramco reported a surprise increase in profits and boosted its forecasts for gas production as the kingdom embarked on a policy of lifting crude output to grab market share.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $28 billion, beating a company compiled analyst estimate of $26.5 billion and generating enough free cash flow to cover its huge dividend payments for the first time in several quarters. The payouts are critical to funding Saudi government spending, which underpins a multi-trillion-dollar plan to diversify the economy. Oil revenues comprised 56% of state income in the third quarter, the government said in October.