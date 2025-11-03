Microsoft expands in UAE with $15.2B in investment

Microsoft has committed to investing $15.2 billion in the UAE from 2023 to the end of the decade. The American technology giant, a crucial partner in the Gulf country’s AI ambitions, is exporting advanced Nvidia chips to the Emirates, building more data centers, and training 1 million people in technical know-how.

The $3.85 trillion company has secured export licenses for Nvidia’s advanced GPUs into the country, providing the equivalent of over 60,400 A100-class chips, according to a statement. From 2023 to the end of this year, Microsoft will have poured over $7.3 billion in the UAE, including its equity investment in G42 that saw its President Brad Smith join the Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate’s board last year. By 2030, Microsoft has committed to spending another $7.9 billion.

The moves follow a familiar Microsoft playbook: Smith has made similar announcements in the last few years in Indonesia, France, and the UK, among others. But those agreements — usually to the tune of around $2-$3 billion in infrastructure and training investments — have paled in comparison to Microsoft’s commitment in the Emirates.

“This is not money raised in the UAE. It’s money we’re spending in the UAE,” Smith said. Microsoft is also deepening its ties to ADNOC, signing a deal this week to collaborate on developing AI agents for the energy sector.