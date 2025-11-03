Exclusive / Bahrain’s Alba eyes global deals

Aluminium Bahrain, one of the largest smelters in the Middle East, is looking at international investments as part of its plans to boost production and secure supply chains, its chairman said.

Alba, as the firm is known, is also continuing to explore a potential secondary listing in Saudi Arabia that could involve a new share sale as part of a plan to increase its valuation, Khalid Al Rumaihi said in an interview in Manama.

The state-controlled aluminum smelter, one of the largest producers of the metal outside China, is working with China’s Shandong Innovation and alternative asset manager BlueFive Capital on a potential investment in Indonesia that would involving building a new smelter and taking ownership of a bauxite mine, Al Rumaihi said. It’s also looking at potential investments in other aluminum companies around the world, he said.