Pelosi defends Biden’s Israel response from critics on left: ‘We’re going to speak out against Hamas’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Gaza war on Monday and said she was confident that it wouldn’t be a problem as the president sought a second term next year.

“Many of the people who’ve said that they’re unhappy with the president on this have said, but we’re still going to vote — and largely, we’re going to vote Democratic,” Pelosi said, at a breakfast organized by the center-left group Third Way, focused on the threat that a No Labels third party campaign posed to Democrats in 2024.

“This is a horrible situation that kids and families in Gaza are subjected to,” Pelosi added. “But it was a horrible situation in Israel as well. And I don’t see how you’re going to say, ‘well, it was terrible, but there might be some Democrats, if we speak out against Hamas’ — no. We’re going to speak out against Hamas.”

Pelosi also suggested that people now angry with Biden would face a binary choice come next year — him, or Donald Trump, who had not only endorsed Israel’s counter-attack but promised to reinstate travel bans and pursue deportations of anti-Israel protesters if elected.

“Have we forgotten about the Muslim ban?” she asked. “One of the first things that what’s-his-name did when he became president was to put a Muslim ban on Muslims coming into the country.”

Pelosi brushed off concerns about the president’s bad poll numbers, including the majority of voters who say he’s too old to serve a second term. The No Labels effort, she said, was part of a “threat to democracy,” and the Democratic coalition would come together once the president made his case about how his record was improving peoples’ lives.

“I reject the age thing,” she said, “and he’s younger than I am.”